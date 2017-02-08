Recurring Mudslides a 'Big Problem' i...

Recurring Mudslides a 'Big Problem' in Santa Cruz Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

CalTrans crews and CHP officers wait for the Spider excavator to arrive so they can work on clearing a massive mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Crews spent Wednesday digging and trying to clear away debris left over from a massive mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains and CalTrans officials predicted they will be out there all night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Wed Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Tue Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Tue jaykayel 21
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 6 DCA 1
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC