Recurring Mudslides a 'Big Problem' in Santa Cruz Mountains
CalTrans crews and CHP officers wait for the Spider excavator to arrive so they can work on clearing a massive mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Crews spent Wednesday digging and trying to clear away debris left over from a massive mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains and CalTrans officials predicted they will be out there all night.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Wed
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Tue
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Tue
|jaykayel
|21
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 6
|DCA
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
