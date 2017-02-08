Recruiting, Staffing Agency Opens New Office in Santa Barbara
Whalen Bryan Inc. has opened an additional office in downtown Santa Barbara, according to Kathi Whalen, principal. The executive recruiting and staffing agency's new space is at 925 W. Anapamu St. "Our expertise in staffing allows employers to focus on their core business rather than human resource matters," said Whalen.
