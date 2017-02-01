Ras Danny and the Reggae All Stars pay tribute to Bob Marley at Frog and Peach
Trench Town, a neighborhood in St. Andrew Parish near Kingston, Jamaica, is the epicenter of ska, reggae, and rock steady music, and its most famous resident - Bob Marley - became the first international superstar of the genre, bringing reggae to every corner of the world. On Feb. 3 at Frog and Peach, Ras Danny and the Reggae All Stars play a tribute to Trench Town, where as a youth Ras Danny became Bob Marley's protA©gA©.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Wed
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Jan 28
|Judge Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC