Publishing Local News and Entertainme...

Publishing Local News and Entertainment for over 29 years in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Times SLO

The bustle of downtown San Luis Obispo might trigger thoughts of a successful economy, but the state categorizes the city as a disadvantaged community , much to the surprise of SLO Utilities Director Carrie Mattingly. She, along with the rest of the department, had no idea the city fell under that label until the county told them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Wed Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Tue Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Tue jaykayel 21
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 6 DCA 1
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC