Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria child molester's conviction
A California appellate court overturned the 2014 conviction of a Cambria man who allegedly molested a young boy. The court ruled the conviction invalid because a San Luis Obispo County prosecutor improperly told jurors that the Cambria man did not have a presumption of innocence.
