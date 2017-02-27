Prosecutor's error leads to reversal ...

Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria child molester's conviction

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cal Coast News

A California appellate court overturned the 2014 conviction of a Cambria man who allegedly molested a young boy. The court ruled the conviction invalid because a San Luis Obispo County prosecutor improperly told jurors that the Cambria man did not have a presumption of innocence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Sun Sope 1
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Feb 22 fatboyr 3
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi... Feb 21 OPP Morro Bay 1
JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon Feb 20 CSM 1
Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16) Feb 18 daled 2
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC