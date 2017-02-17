Powerful storm enters California and brings risk of flooding
The leading edge of a powerful Pacific storm entered southern and central California early Friday, bringing rains that forecasters said could become the strongest in years if not decades. With the storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching far out into the Pacific, some precautionary evacuations of homes in the Los Angeles region were requested due to the potential for mudslides and debris flows.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Sat
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
