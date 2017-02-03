PHS hears firsthand stories about eng...

PHS hears firsthand stories about engineering

Project Lead the Way is a fairly new engineering pathway that Paradise High School students now have the opportunity to enroll in. It is a four year program geared towards teaching students engineering skills and concepts that they can take with them after high school.

