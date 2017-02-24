Photos Show Condemned Bridge In Big Sur That Promises To Shut Off Big ...
Bridge on Highway 1 south of Monterey has pretty much given up ... canyon slid & ground shifted https://t.co/hmwakkBfCx Big Sur was hit hard last year by the months-long firefight and road closures necessitated by the Soberanes Fire , and this winter's epic rains and frequent mudslides have only made things worse, particularly for tourism, but also for residents who are increasingly isolated. That's only going to be worse after Caltrans concluded this week that the buckling Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 is now beyond repair, as the SF Chronicle reports , which means the highway is now closed in both directions indefinitely.
