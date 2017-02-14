Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 c...

Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 closed to traffic until further notice.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

A couple of fractures in one of the two support columns for the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge prompted Caltrans to close the bridge on Highway 1 to all traffic as of 5pm Sunday, according to a spokesperson. Only pedestrians are allowed to cross the bridge until further notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC