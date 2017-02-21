Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge deterioration continues
A Caltrans engineer shoots a photo of the inside of a large crack on the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 in Big Sur on Wednesday. Big Sur >> The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 deteriorated further Wednesday, rumbling at times as the sagging roadway continued its slow descent into the creek bed below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Feb 21
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Feb 20
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC