Parole hearing underway for follower of Charles Manson
A former follower of cult leader Charles Manson is seeking parole for the 31st time after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release. A parole hearing for 74-year-old Bruce Davis was underway Wednesday at the California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo.
