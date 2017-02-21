Parents say their mentally ill son was tortured and killed in county jail
Editor's Note: This is part one in a two-part series about the death of Andrew Holland and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department's use of restraints and safety cells. Andrew Holland knew he could not always control his schizophrenia, but he tried to explain his sometimes erratic behavior to guards at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Feb 22
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Feb 21
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Feb 20
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
