Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
Feb. 27--Owners of The Sub novelty store in San Luis Obispo, which was destroyed in a December 2015 fire, allege that a customer who claimed to be an "off-duty fireman" likely started the fire, and they're holding a "photo contest" to prove the man's identity. San Luis Obispo fire officials have ruled the cause of the fire as "undetermined," based on their decision to turn the property over to the owners immediately following the fire.
