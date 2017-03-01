More than $64,000 spent on security during Yiannopoulos speech

In all, Cal Poly, the CSU system and the San Luis Obispo Police Department spent more than $64,000 for security during the Jan. 31 Milo Yiannopoulus speech at Cal Poly. More than 100 officers from seven agencies provided on campus security during the controversial event The Cal Poly Police Department spent approximately $15,000 on safety and security.

