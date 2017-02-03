Missing man with Alzheimer's found de...

Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in rural SLO

Read more: Cal Coast News

A search and rescue team found the dead body of a missing 75-year-old San Luis Obispo man who had Alzheimers on Wednesday. Rich Korsgaard had been missing since Sunday.

