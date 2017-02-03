Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in rural SLO
A search and rescue team found the dead body of a missing 75-year-old San Luis Obispo man who had Alzheimers on Wednesday. Rich Korsgaard had been missing since Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|3 hr
|discocrisco
|13
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Jan 28
|Judge Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC