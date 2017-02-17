Milo Yiannopoulos disinvited from speaking slot at CPAC
Milo Yiannopoulos, the polarizing Breitbart News editor, speaks at California Polytechnic State University on Jan. 31, 2017, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos has been disinvited from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this week outside of Washington, D.C. The head of the American Conservative Union , which sponsors the event, confirmed the decision to rescind the invite to the Breitbart editor on Twitter.
