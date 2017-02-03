Marcela Arrieta
A local entrepreneur is to be featured on ABC7's Vista LA television program. Marcela Arrieta is owner of Majestic Bliss Soaps, a local business centered on the creation of handmade vegan, palm oil-free, animal cruelty-free, holistic healing soaps.
