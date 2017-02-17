Man with neo-Nazi fliers at Calif. co...

Man with neo-Nazi fliers at Calif. college gets punched in face

A man handing out neo-Nazi fliers on the California Polytechnic State University got slugged in the face by a masked assailant, campus police said. The man was passing out fliers on the San Luis Obispo campus Wednesday, with Nazi symbols and the terms "American Nazi Party and Symbol of White Power."

