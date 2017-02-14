Lori Keller has been promoted Chief E...

Lori Keller has been promoted Chief Executive Officer at Martin Resorts in San Luis Obispo - CA, USA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Noreen Martin, the longtime CEO of Martin Resorts, who built a respected collection of boutique hotels, has stepped down from her day-to-day responsibilities to become chairman of the board. Replacing her as CEO is Lori Keller, who joined the company in 2013, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC