Le Clerc & Le Clerc LLP Joins Pregnancy Discrimination Suit Against...

On February 1, 2017, the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court permitted Officer Amanda Van Fleet, a corrections officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation , to intervene in a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit filed against the CDCR by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing pursuant to its policing powers and based upon the CDCR's treatment of Officer Van Fleet. Officer Van Fleet's complaint alleges that she was placed on leave by the CDCR when she informed the CDCR that she was pregnant and requested minor work accommodations and that the CDCR has a pattern of discriminating against pregnant workers and workers with other permanent or temporary disabilities that require accommodation.

