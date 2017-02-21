JoJo cancels concert on doctor's orders
She was slated to perform at Fremont Theatre on Monday night as part of her tour promoting her latest album Mad Love but was told by doctors to rest. The 26-year-old singer shared a photo from Urgent Care showing her curled up in an examination room with a message for her fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|10 hr
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Mon
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC