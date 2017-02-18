I.V. Resident Hospitalized with Menin...

I.V. Resident Hospitalized with Meningitis

A Santa Barbara City College student and Isla Vista resident was hospitalized last week after being diagnosed with serogroup B meningitis. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department notified UCSB Student Health that an SBCC student had been recently diagnosed with a strain of meningitis.

