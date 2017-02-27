Donna Polizzi: Avila Valley Barn Has ...

Donna Polizzi: Avila Valley Barn Has a Down-Home Welcome for All Ages

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Noozhawk

Eager farm animals, delicious sweets, scrumptious pies, fruit and flowers all part of the unique treats at a rustic retreat not far from Highway 101 Avila Valley Barn is located at 560 Avila Beach Drive, just west of Highway 101 south of San Luis Obispo. Rising to the occasion, adorable goats will go to great lengths for attention - and handouts - at Avila Valley Barn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat... 11 hr Jag 2
SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana... 11 hr Sawyer 1
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Sun Sope 1
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Feb 22 fatboyr 3
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi... Feb 21 OPP Morro Bay 1
JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon Feb 20 CSM 1
Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16) Feb 18 daled 2
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC