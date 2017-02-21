Dondra
Dondra, a devoted mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister & friend, died peacefully at home on February 12th after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Crashena Vanhecke , Monica Lopez, Rico Lopez , Melina Lopez, Dara Mitchum , grandchildren Uriah Stowe , Javier Lopez , Acacia Stowe, Tre & Alex Alvarado, Sonny Mitchum, Melissa Mitchum , great-grandchildren Gabriel Lopez and Vinny & Bella Rosales, sister Julie Bowden and numerous nephews, nieces & cousins.
