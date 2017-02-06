Digital Democracy Brings Legislative Transparency to New York
Digital Democracy, a Web platform that creates a searchable archive of videos and transcripts from hearings inside of statehouses, launched in New York Tuesday, Feb. 6, and its leadership announced subsequent plans to make the resource available soon in Florida and Texas. Started as a bipartisan effort in 2015 to increase the transparency and accessibility of California's state government , Digital Democracy is spearheaded by California's Lt.
