Collaborative Space Architect (AV Eng...

Collaborative Space Architect (AV Engineer) | California Polytechnic State University

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: InfoComm International

Cal Poly Information Technology Services is looking for a Technical Architect to lead the design and development of technology enabled collaboration spaces and classrooms of the future. makes it easier for students, faculty, and staff to learn, research, teach, and work by providing great service and innovative information technology solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoComm International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 7 hr discocrisco 13
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Thu YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
Tattoo laser removal.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
Can this questioned be answered with any certai... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
Can the questioned be answered with certainity.... Jan 29 scott_giles 1
Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017 Jan 28 Judge Charles 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC