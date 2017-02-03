Collaborative Space Architect (AV Engineer) | California Polytechnic State University
Cal Poly Information Technology Services is looking for a Technical Architect to lead the design and development of technology enabled collaboration spaces and classrooms of the future. makes it easier for students, faculty, and staff to learn, research, teach, and work by providing great service and innovative information technology solutions.
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|7 hr
|discocrisco
|13
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Jan 28
|Judge Charles
|1
