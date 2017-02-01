California school districts to pay $5M in teacher sex case
Two California school districts will pay most of a roughly $5 million settlement to a girl who was sexually abused by a former high school teacher. Jeremy Monn is serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted in 2015 for having sex with a 16-year-old student at Paso Robles High.
