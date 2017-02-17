California Mena s Colony guard allege...

California Mena s Colony guard alleges she was forced out of job for getting pregnant

Amanda Van Fleet, a correctional officer at the California Men's Colony prison in San Luis Obispo, says the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation discriminated against her because of her pregnancy and the moderate restrictions placed on her work by her doctor. A correctional officer at California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo alleges in a lawsuit that the state agency overseeing prisons discriminated against her by forcing her to take unpaid leave when she became pregnant.

