Cal Poly San Luis Obispo dorm evacuated
It is all due to the unstable and actively eroding hillside that continues to creep closer and closer to Fremont Hall. Many students went home due to the evacuations but those not from the Central Coast were given temporary housing elsewhere on campus.
