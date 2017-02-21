Cal Poly dorm closed for rest of school year as hill slides
More than 270 college students have moved out of a dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo because a nearby hill continues to slide toward the building. The university says it was necessary to close Fremont Hall by Friday because another storm predicted to arrive during the weekend is expected to further compromise the hill.
