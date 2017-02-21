CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Controversy

Feb. 24--A Santa Ana law firm has been hired by the city of San Luis Obispo at a cost of up to $50,000 to conduct an independent investigation into personnel complaints against fire Chief Garret Olson and City Manager Katie Lichtig in connection with a video they participated in that allegedly sexually objectified city firefighters. The video, produced by Olson with what he said were humorous intentions, was shown at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Jan. 20. Olson served as emcee.

