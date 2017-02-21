CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Controversy
Feb. 24--A Santa Ana law firm has been hired by the city of San Luis Obispo at a cost of up to $50,000 to conduct an independent investigation into personnel complaints against fire Chief Garret Olson and City Manager Katie Lichtig in connection with a video they participated in that allegedly sexually objectified city firefighters. The video, produced by Olson with what he said were humorous intentions, was shown at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner Jan. 20. Olson served as emcee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Wed
|fatboyr
|3
|Dialectical Behavioral Therapy: A Brief Core Mi...
|Tue
|OPP Morro Bay
|1
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Feb 20
|CSM
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC