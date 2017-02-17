Big Sky Cafe closes for 'Day Without Immigrants'
As part of a nationwide protest against United States President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Big Sky Cafe in downtown San Luis Obispo is keeping its doors closed Thursday. Greg Holt, co-owner of the restaurant, released a statement Wednesday saying it is necessary for his business to take part in the "Day Without Immigrants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC