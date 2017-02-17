Big Sky Cafe closes for 'Day Without ...

Big Sky Cafe closes for 'Day Without Immigrants'

As part of a nationwide protest against United States President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Big Sky Cafe in downtown San Luis Obispo is keeping its doors closed Thursday. Greg Holt, co-owner of the restaurant, released a statement Wednesday saying it is necessary for his business to take part in the "Day Without Immigrants."

