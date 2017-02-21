BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom i...

BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia

Read more: The Fresno Bee

Hometown connections are paving the way for the well-known Paso Robles brewery that has beer on tap all over this Valley. Co-owners Kevin Nickell and Jason Carvalho grew up in Lemoore.

