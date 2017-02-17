Bakersfield PD searching for missing teens
The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a pair of missing teenagers, including one who is considered at-risk due to a health condition. Shihrer was last seen on Feb. 15 at about 8 a.m. in the 5900 block of Woodard Ridge Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|daled
|2
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC