Avila Ranch property taxes belong to the county

The 2008 deal annexing 620 acres of land near the SLO County Regional Airport from the county into San Luis Obispo paved the way for the 720-home Avila Ranch housing development on Buckley Road. But that same agreement also prevents SLO city from capturing any property taxes from the development, leaving a potential revenue gap to provide future public services to the area.

