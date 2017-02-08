Avila Ranch property taxes belong to the county
The 2008 deal annexing 620 acres of land near the SLO County Regional Airport from the county into San Luis Obispo paved the way for the 720-home Avila Ranch housing development on Buckley Road. But that same agreement also prevents SLO city from capturing any property taxes from the development, leaving a potential revenue gap to provide future public services to the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|21 hr
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Tue
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Tue
|jaykayel
|21
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 6
|DCA
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|Feb 1
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC