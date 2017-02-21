Atheists launch club at Arroyo Grande elementary school
In a bid to compete with after-school religious clubs, Atheists United of San Luis Obispo launched a Young Skeptics program at an Arroyo Grande elementary school. The club is the first ever Young Skeptics chapter in California.
