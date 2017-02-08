Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

23 hrs ago

An apartment complex on River Park Road in Oakhurst, located on a portion of Fresno River known as China Creek, was flooded out on its lower level on Tuesday, Feb. 7. A pickup truck got stuck in the rising waters of the San Luis Creek on Venado Trail in San Luis Obispo. The creek waters also closed San Luis Bay Drive.

