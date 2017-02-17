Amtrak suspends service between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo
Heavy rain and mudslides can cause debris or water to fall onto railroad tracks, so railroad operators will bring out inspectors to make sure that it's safe to travel, said Amtrak spokeswoman Chelsea Kopta. She could not say how badly railroads were affected in Southern California on Saturday.
