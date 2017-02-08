Alleged thieves nearly ram SLO cops w...

Alleged thieves nearly ram SLO cops with U-Haul

Read more: Cal Coast News

Two suspected thieves nearly rammed a San Luis Obispo police car while fleeing in a U-Haul truck last week. Authorities eventually tracked down the men, both of whom are from Santa Maria and one of whom is suspected of stealing about 10 or more motorcycles.

