A dog's best side: Morro Bay photographer captures personalities of furry friends
Most photographers don't arrive at a photo shoot armed with poop bags, but for Jillian Parks, it's a must-have. A strategically hidden squeaky toy captures her clients' attention because they don't typically go for the whole "say cheese!" gimmick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|10 min
|Listen
|6
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|4 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Conflict of Interst and Integrity
|22 hr
|US Citizen
|1
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Jan 28
|Judge Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC