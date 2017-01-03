Words of power

The times they are a' changing, but for better or worse? After the contentious U.S. presidential election and U.K. Brexit vote, many are still wondering just that. Across the country and Europe, writers are coming together in the spirit of compassion, equality, free speech, and the fundamental ideals of democracy for Writers Resist: Louder Together for Free Expression, a literary protest to defend and protect free expression at a time when it's dangerously under threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.