Words of power
The times they are a' changing, but for better or worse? After the contentious U.S. presidential election and U.K. Brexit vote, many are still wondering just that. Across the country and Europe, writers are coming together in the spirit of compassion, equality, free speech, and the fundamental ideals of democracy for Writers Resist: Louder Together for Free Expression, a literary protest to defend and protect free expression at a time when it's dangerously under threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
|Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13)
|Dec 12
|nailsmo
|43
|Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie
|Dec 10
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|California rural law center workshop/training
|Dec 7
|1234_slo
|1
|Narcotics Task Force NARC AJ Santana GONE (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|Jeromie dillon
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC