Women's march in SLO attracts thousands

Saturday Jan 21

Thousands of people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning for the Women's March, a much larger-than-expected crowd in a march to protect the civil rights of women. Following a 10 a.m. rally, protesters marched a 1-mile path through downtown San Luis Obispo.

