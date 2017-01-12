Woman from SLO murdered in Berkeley, ...

Woman from SLO murdered in Berkeley, political activist arrested

A 27-year-old teacher who spent her teenage years in San Luis Obispo was stabbed to death in her Berkeley home last week. The murder of SLO High School graduate Emilie Inman has made national headlines.

