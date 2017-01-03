Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywooda to a Hollyweeda
Hollywood residents woke up this morning to a change in the “Hollywood” sign. Sometiome during the night pelople worked to change the famed sign from Hollywood to Hollyweed.
