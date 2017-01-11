Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywooda to a Hollyweeda

LOS ANGELES >> An artist who calls himself Jesus Hands claimed in an interview that he and his partner were the ones who changed the iconic Hollywood sign to “Hollyweed” early New Year's Day. Zach Fernandez and his creative partner/former wife, Sarah Fern told VICE magazine Tuesday that they did a lot of research on the sign and studied its schematics to figure out how to use tarps to turn the two 45-foot-tall “o's” into “e's.” The goal was to create a conversation about marijuana and to pay homage to Danny Finegood, an art student at Cal State Northridge who originally changed the sign to Hollyweed in the 1970s as part of a school art project.

