White Paper: Bringing Online Learning Into the Planning Classroom
A pilot program in Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo's City and Regional Planning Department explored the potential for an online video course platform to enrich and extend curriculum. The AICP exam has been revised for May 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planetizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Jan 29
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Jan 28
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC