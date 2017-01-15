UC Davis protest spurs concerns about...

UC Davis protest spurs concerns about free speech - and more political clashes ahead

It was the biggest political showdown at UC Davis in years: Hundreds of students and activists turned out last week with protest signs and noisy chants, ultimately shutting down a planned talk by provocative conservative Milo Yiannopoulos. As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated Friday as the nation's 45th president, university students and officials are bracing for an escalation in campus political clashes and the sticky free-speech issues they present.

