UC Davis protest spurs concerns about free speech - and more political clashes ahead
It was the biggest political showdown at UC Davis in years: Hundreds of students and activists turned out last week with protest signs and noisy chants, ultimately shutting down a planned talk by provocative conservative Milo Yiannopoulos. As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated Friday as the nation's 45th president, university students and officials are bracing for an escalation in campus political clashes and the sticky free-speech issues they present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|21 hr
|David H
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|January is Restaurant Month in SLO - Great Deals
|Jan 6
|howefortunate
|1
|Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 3
|RICKIEE
|8
|Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14)
|Dec 18
|frog
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC