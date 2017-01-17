Thousands of gallons of sewage spill in SLO

Sewage burst out of San Luis Obispo pipes twice on Sunday, resulting in 42,000 gallons of effluent spilling into storm drains that flow into the San Luis Obispo Creek and the Pacific Ocean, according to the SLO County Public Health Department. Early in the afternoon, a sewage line blockage caused about 6,200 gallons of effluent to spill in the 500 block of Mitchell Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.