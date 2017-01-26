Templeton robbery defendant evades ad...

Templeton robbery defendant evades adult court

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Cal Coast News

Stating that 17-year-old Wyatt Douglas Warnars is unsophisticated and "the poster child for a juvenile delinquent," San Luis Obispo Judge John Trice ruled the teen should be tried as a minor for his role in the Templeton home invasion robbery case. [ Tribune ] Warnars can now avoid serving the 19-year prison sentence that was awaiting him had he accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Luis Obispo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tattoo laser removal.... 20 hr scott_giles 1
Can this questioned be answered with any certai... 20 hr scott_giles 1
Can the questioned be answered with certainity.... 20 hr scott_giles 1
Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017 Sat Judge Charles 1
Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha... Jan 22 King 1
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Jan 22 Texas 6
San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat... Jan 19 KYT 1
See all San Luis Obispo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now

San Luis Obispo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Luis Obispo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

San Luis Obispo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,182 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC