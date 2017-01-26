Templeton robbery defendant evades adult court
Stating that 17-year-old Wyatt Douglas Warnars is unsophisticated and "the poster child for a juvenile delinquent," San Luis Obispo Judge John Trice ruled the teen should be tried as a minor for his role in the Templeton home invasion robbery case. [ Tribune ] Warnars can now avoid serving the 19-year prison sentence that was awaiting him had he accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
San Luis Obispo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|20 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|20 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|20 hr
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Sat
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Luis Obispo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC