Templeton robbery defendant evades adult court

Stating that 17-year-old Wyatt Douglas Warnars is unsophisticated and "the poster child for a juvenile delinquent," San Luis Obispo Judge John Trice ruled the teen should be tried as a minor for his role in the Templeton home invasion robbery case. [ Tribune ] Warnars can now avoid serving the 19-year prison sentence that was awaiting him had he accepted a plea deal offered by prosecutors.

