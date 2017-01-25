Task force starts work on planning Pleasanton downtown changes
Work to update a 17-year-old plan for downtown Pleasanton began Tuesday night in a meeting room jammed with an enthused public and an invigorated 10-member task force ready to get started. The task force, led by Mayor Jerry Thorne and Gerry Beaudin, the city's director of Community Development, will look at guidelines already in place for downtown businesses and activities with a deadline of 18 months to complete its work.
